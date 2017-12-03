Man suffers severe burns in house explosion on Cleveland's east side

There is no word on what caused the explosion. (Source WOIO)

One man has been hospitalized with severe burns after a explosion at a Cleveland east side home.

Cleveland police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to the house in the 4800 block of Quincy Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday

The explosion blasted out the windows on the first and second floors of the home.

It also blew the door off the structure, according to Cleveland fire.

Police said the man, 39-year-old Jonathan Jackson, was found suffering from severe third-degree burns in front of the home.

An officer told Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp that the home was vacant at the time of the explosion.

The injured victim may have been living in the home without permission.

Fire investigators say it was a gas explosion, even though Dominion Gas officials said they believe that the explosion is not related to a gas line. The initial cause is believed to be from something inside of the home.

"It appears he was in the basement at the time of the explosion. The explosion was pretty severe. It blew out windows and the door off of the structure. He came out onto the street. He was still on fire is my understanding. Some neighbors put him out with a blanket. He has third degree burns over 60 percent of his body," said Cleveland fire spokesman Mike Norman.

He was taken to MetroHealth hospital and is in critical condition in the burn unit.

