Maple Heights police locate endangered 29-year-old man

Police said Jettie Lee was last seen at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 walking on Hansen Road in Maple Heights. (Source Maple Heights Police)

UPDATE: The Maple Heights Police Department said they located the endangered suicidal man who was reported missing Sunday evening.

Police said Jettie Lee was last seen around 6 p.m. Dec. 3 walking on Hansen Road in Maple Heights. Officials canceled the alert just before midnight Sunday.

Authorities said he was possibly at the convenient store on Warrensville Center Road.

Investigators said he was wearing:

Dark colored granite city work coat with a gray hoodie

Dark pants

Black book bag

Police said the man was either carrying a white rope in his hand or in his pocket.

Investigators said the man posted pictures of himself with a rope around his neck.

