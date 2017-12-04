Providence House collects Christmas gifts for Cleveland abuse vi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Providence House collects Christmas gifts for Cleveland abuse victims

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

As Christmas approaches, some kids in Northeast Ohio may not even be waking up in their own home or have gifts under the tree.

Some of those kids live at the Providence House in Cleveland, a shelter committed to child abuse prevention and family preservation.

Members from the Providence House are working hard to collect gifts for around 400 kids.

If you are interested in donating, you can find the items that Providence House are looking for by clicking here

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly