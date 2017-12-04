National Cookie Day: Free cookie deals and discounts

National Cookie Day is observed each year on Dec. 4, and many businesses are offering freebies and deals to celebrate the "holiday."

Insomnia Cookies - Get a free traditional cookie with any purchase.

Cinnabon - Purchase a limited-time "Cookie BonBite," a bite-sized version of a cinnamon roll inside of a chocolate chip cookie.

Great American Cookie - Customers can get a free chocolate chip cookie.

Whole Foods - The grocery store is offering 50 percent discount on cookies from the store's cookie bar.

Mrs. Fields Cookies - The first 400 customers get a free regular-sized chocolate chip cookie.

Nestle Toll House Café - Every customer gets a free regular cookie at participating locations.

The word "cookie" is derived from the Dutch word "koekie," which means little cake according to National Day Calendar.

