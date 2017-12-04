Man accused of murder, several carjackings held on $5 million bond

Jared Plesec was killed on Saturday while wearing his Salvation Army uniform (Source Facebook)

William Jones was arraigned Monday morning, suspected of murder and several carjackings (Source: WOIO)

The man suspected of killing a Salvation Army volunteer and stealing several vehicles across Cleveland and Lakewood was arraigned Monday morning.

The Cleveland Municipal Court judge ordered a $5 million bond for 27-year-old William Jones, who is facing charges for aggravated murder.

Police say Jones killed a 21-year-old man Saturday morning at Euclid Beach Villa Apartment Complex on East 156th Street.

At the time of the murder, the victim Jared Plesec was wearing a Salvation Army uniform. The prosecutor said Jones shot Plesec in the head and attempted to steal monetary donations from the Salvation Army volunteer.

According to the prosecutor, Jones then attempted to steal a car from a woman at a nearby gas station He was unsuccessful during his first attempt, but was eventually able to steal a car from a man at the same gas station.

"He started shooting at the vehicle, attempting to steal it, but they managed to pull off and get away," a gas station clerk said.

Jones fled in the stolen vehicle down East 55th Street, there he carjacked another victim.

The prosecutor said Jones then drove west to Lakewood where he shot a woman and stole her vehicle.

Police eventually apprehended Jones. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.