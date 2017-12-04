Winter weather: Cleveland 19 reporter attends 'Snow Fighter University'

As we head into the winter months, we here at Cleveland 19 wanted to know firsthand what crews who keep our roadways clear go through during a winter event.

Cleveland 19's Alyson Bruner attended Snow Fighter University, where Reliable Snow Plowing specialists took her through the courses to see what it takes to become a snow fighter.

Snow fighters must go through more than eight hours of training that includes watching a video, taking classes, and doing hands-on training. Reliable Snow Plowing is equipped with more than 700 snow fighters.

