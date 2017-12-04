Derrick Rose is back in Cleveland, ready to move forward

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is back in Cleveland and ready to rejoin the team, according to an ESPN report.

Rose, 29, reportedly flew in on Monday and is expected to meet with front office officials to begin the process of returning.

The Cavs confirmed Rose has rejoined the team to resume treatment and rehabilitation.

Rose abruptly left on Nov. 24, for what has been described as a personal matter. He also has been sidelined by a sprained left ankle.

Rose, who signed a one-year, $2.1 million veteran's minimum deal, has been plagued by injuries.

He was originally injured Oct. 20, but returned after missing four games. Rose played in Cleveland's next five games, but the team announced Nov. 17 he would receive treatment on his ankle and be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

Coach Tyronn Lue said on Saturday there has been positive dialogue between Rose and the organization.

General manager Koby Altman said "this has been a very challenging and difficult time for Derrick." The team pledged to offer him support and patience.

There is no timetable on when he'll return to the court.

The Cavs have not lost since Rose stepped away. They are currently on an 11-game winning streak.

