Elderly couple convicted of masterminding massive theft ring out of cafe

An 83-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman will spend the next year on probation after being convicted of running a fencing operation for stolen goods.

Kenneth Sapp ran his operation out of the Ridge Cafe located at W. 73rd and Clark in Cleveland.

Coletta Emrich owns Ridge Cafe.

Sapp would give his shoplifters a list of home improvement items he wanted stolen from Lowe's and Home Depot.

During the investigation, undercover Ohio Investigative Unit agents were also able to sell Sapp various home improvement items, multiple food stamp cards and liquor. Sapp was told all the items were stolen.

Sapp would then sell the stolen items from inside the Ridge Cafe and Emrich allowed him to use her bar as his headquarters.

Emrich and Sapp were also caught on surveillance video using the food stamp cards at area grocery stores.

Emrich was convicted of trafficking in food stamps, receiving stolen property and alcohol offenses.

Sapp was convicted of attempted conspiracy, money laundering, receiving stolen property, alcohol offenses and falsification.

