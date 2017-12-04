Shauntaze Harvey named 'Fugitive of the Week'

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and police are looking for Shauntaze Harvey.

Harvey, 20, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Euclid Police Department for his involvement in a deadly shooting on July, 27, 2017.

Police say Harvey shot and killed Quenton Copes at the Georgetown of the Highlands Condominium Complex in Euclid.

Harvey is a black man, 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 154 pounds.

Harvey is known to frequent the southeast area of Cleveland and Garfield Heights. Harvey is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information in reference to Shauntaze Harvey, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

