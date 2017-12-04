2017 holiday mailing deadlines

The Postal Service's busiest time is now two weeks before Christmas, starting the week of Dec. 11. (Source: Alexander Marks, Wikipedia)

The U.S. Postal Service will deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail this holiday season, including 850 million packages.

The Post Office will be open in select locations on December 10 and 17. The Postal Service already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities, and anticipates delivering more than 6 million packages on Sundays this December.

With an increase in early and online shopping for gifts, there is no longer a "busiest day" for holiday shipping.

The Postal Service anticipates that Dec. 18 will be the Postal Service's busiest day online with more than 7 million customers predicted to visit usps.com for help shipping that special holiday gift.

The Postal Service offers a new feature this year to help you track and schedule package delivery. Our Informed Delivery tool not only allows you to see your incoming mail and packages, it also allows you to reschedule delivery of your packages to ensure you're able to be home to receive them.

2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines:

• Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail & First Class Mail

• Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground

• Dec. 16 – APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express

• Dec. 19 – First Class Mail (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

• Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom.

