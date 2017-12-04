Teen indicted for stabbing ex-girlfriend and her mom

The 18-year-old accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and her mom has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Joshua Harvey was indicted on the charges of felonious assault, kidnapping, attempted murder, attempted aggravated murder and aggravated burglary.

Parma police say Harvey broke into his ex-girlfriend's home on Moore Drive on Nov. 12 and stabbed both her and her 56-year-old mom.

The daughter managed to call police.

Both mom and daughter survived the attack, but suffered severe face and neck injuries. Their names have not been released.

Harvey's attorney says Harvey has mental health issues, but has not been on his medicine since he lived in Texas.

Harvey, who is being held on a $1 million bond, will be back in court on Dec. 8. The judge also ordered Harvey not to have any contact with the victims.

