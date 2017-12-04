Residents still reeling from death of Salvation Army volunteer; alleged shooter's bond set at $5M

Salvation Army Major Lurlene Johnson said the victim was wearing his uniform when he was killed. (Source Facebook)

Salvation Army volunteer, 21-year-old Jared Plesec was shot in the head while in uniform and still clutching a bible Saturday morning.

Just a little over 48 hours and it's still surreal to the people that Plesec worked with on a daily basis.

"I was not prepared to see hundreds of Teenagers just stream into the building and there's nothing you can really say to them," said Major Lurlene K Johnson with the Salvation Army.

It's safe to say 21-year-old Jared Plesec was their mentor.

The salvation Army volunteer was shot and killed this past weekend at the Euclid Beach Villa apartment complex.

It was a murder that ignited a string of violent crimes Saturday morning.

"It's a privilege for us to serve these children. Jared meant the world to them. He for many of them was the person who guided them, the person who encouraged them, and the person who listened to them," said Johnson.

Plesec's alleged killer, William Ted Jones, appeared in court, showing little to no emotion, other than his reaction to his bond amount of $5,000,000.

"It's truly sad. It's a sad thing to see. I've been an officer for 30 years and I've done a lot of grief counseling," said Johnson.

But nothing could have prepared Johnson for the journey she has to take with the hundreds who are still mourning the death of one remarkable young man.

"He died with a bible in his hand. He was so excited about life and he would share that excitement with everybody he came in contact with," concluded Johnson.

Jones plead not guilty to aggravated murder and all other charges related to Saturday's crime spree.

