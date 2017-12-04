$227 million I-480 Valley View Bridge Project begins tonight

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced a major construction project that will affect the 180,000 drivers a day who go over the Interstate 480 bridge over Valley View and prep work begins tonight.

The deck, or driving surface, is 40 years old and needs to be replaced in both directions.

Looking to minimize the disruption to traffic the plan is to build a brand new bridge, starting in the spring of 2018, in between the two existing bridges.

Once that new structure is complete, which should be in the spring of 2021, all of the eastbound traffic will be shifted on to the new bridge.

Work will then begin to replace the deck on the eastbound bridge which will take a year to complete.

Then, in the spring of 2022, eastbound traffic will be shifted back to its original bridge and the westbound traffic will move to the new bridge to allow work to be done on the westbound bridge.

When the entire project is completed in the fall of 2022, the new bridge in the middle will be split up to add two additional lanes in both directions.

The two additional westbound lanes will allow drivers to bypass the I-77 merge that can get congested.

The first project that needs to be done is making the fences higher, for safety reasons, on both existing bridges and that work begins tonight.

For the next eight weeks crews will be closing one lane on one, or both, bridges from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to install the new fencing.

Total cost of the entire project is set at $227,774,080 and the contract was awarded to the Walsh Construction Company.

