South Euclid mail carrier goes extra mile, stops alleged drunk driver

South Euclid police have released body camera video of their encounter with a suspected drunk driver.

The incident happened on Nov. 29 at 1:31 p.m.

A Donwell Road resident called the police to tell them her mail carrier had taken the car keys from a suspected drunk driver and gave them to her.

“He said: 'Here, you take this and call police.' I said not a problem,” said neighbor Tammy Black.

The driver had stopped in the street right in front of her house.

Once officers arrived they realized they received a call, earlier in the day, about the same vehicle.

The driver was riding on the wrong side of the roadway.

“I've never seen anyone that drunk before,” Black said.

The incident remains under investigation.

