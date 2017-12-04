Gordon shines, Kizer flounders in loss to Chargers: Tony's week 13 Report Card

He hadn't played in a meaningful game in 1,077 days.

Did Josh Gordon look rusty to you?

First quarter, he pulled in the Browns' first pass of the day.

Second quarter, he went up and pulled down the best catch of the day.

And fourth quarter, he broke free for 39 yards, the longest play of the day.

All this, while going against the Chargers' top corner, Casey Hayward, who had his moments.

But overall, Gordon is simply on a different level. He returns and immediately takes home an "A".

Could have been even better, if his quarterback was consistent.

DeShone Kizer does just enough to tease us.

He throws a perfect pass to David Njoku for their only touchdown. Another beautiful dart to Njoku in the 4th for 33 more.

But in between, he was missing his marks, including his top target, overthrowing Gordon, under throwing Gordon, and completing less than half of his passes.

And when it mattered most, he once again failed to feel the pressure, coughing it up when they needed at least a field goal.

Kizer's taking home a "D".

Speaking of "D", the Browns won't be the last team to get picked apart by Philip Rivers, a future Hall of Famer, but missed tackles lead to BIG plays, and the Chargers -- like every other team -- took advantage.

That's how you lose, despite giving up only one TD.

Those field goals do add up, this time to a "C".

