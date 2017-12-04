Defunct Lorain Super Kmart demolished to make way for Meijer

Northeast Ohio is one step closer to being home to multiple Meijer grocery stores.

Demolition of the shuttered Super Kmart in Lorain is under way.

Officials with the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based grocery chain told Cleveland 19 that the company plans to finalize the site plan and permits in the spring.

According to Meijer officials and county property records, Meijer has also purchased several plots of land in Avon, Mentor and Stow.

The site plans for those three properties have already been approved and construction is expected to begin in a few months, according to a company spokesperson.

The first stores are expected to open sometime in 2019.

