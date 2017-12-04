Geauga County husband and father of 3 pleads guilty to disturbing child pornography charges

John Shaw Mobasseri has been hit with child pornography charges in federal court.

Mobasseri, of Novelty, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of distributing images to minors.

Mobasseri had initially pled not guilty.

According to the complaint, on Nov. 16, 2016, investigators with the Ohio Internet Crimes against Children Task Force reportedly found Mobasseri using an IP address to access files suspected of being child pornography.

The videos that were allegedly downloaded by the suspect all depicted minors in sexually explicit acts, some by force and with violence.

According to the indictment, Mobasseri lived at home with his wife and three children while the alleged downloads took place.

In March 2017, a search warrant was executed at Mobasseri's house.

A laptop, cell phones, thumb drives and DVDs/CDs were seized.

On the laptop, investigators found peer-to-peer software and the computer contained files with titles consistent with child porn.

The thumb drives and multiple DVDs had child pornography on them as well.

He will be sentenced March 19, 2018 at 2 p.m.

