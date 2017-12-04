Cleveland winter is coming: Are you prepared for the first snow of the season?

Scrapers, shovels, hats and hand warmers should be added to your list if you haven't begun preparing for winter.

Cleveland 19 News asked people what they still had to do before the season's first round of snow.

"Snow blower has got to be taken care of. I probably should get a bag of rock salt. I don't know, just mentally prepare myself these couple days, right? I mean, what can you do? It's coming. It's here," said Ben Miller.

Miller said he's dreading the drop in temps we're about to see. He works outside and, in the winter, he can't catch a break.

"I mean, we have the Browns and we have the weather coming. Double negative. It's going to be terrible," Miller said.

Over at Lakewood Hardware, they're trying to help people prepare for the cold that's about to come.

Owner Glenn Palmer said although his store is stocked with winter gear, so far, most of it hasn't budged.

"Nobody's buying shovels right now," Palmer said.

It's hard to think of snow, when Monday's temps were so warm.

"I just put my scraper in my trunk today, I have extra windshield deicing fluid in the back as well, but that's about it so far," said Ryan Hilpp.

"I have a car scraper, but that's about it... (I need to buy) a hat and gloves and probably a shovel," said Anna Conboy.

For those who haven't bought of crucial winter tools, like a shovel, Palmer said don't wait, otherwise it might be too late.

"You see a lot of desperation when they see the shovels run away or the salt run out and then you have to disappoint people, and there's no fun with that," said Palmer.

According to the DMV, in the winter you should have these items in your car:

Scraper

Flashlight

Blanket

Extra winter clothes

Bag of kitty litter or sand in case you get stuck

Small shovel

Snacks

