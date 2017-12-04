Lake effect snow squalls and gusty winds expected this week

Join Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas at 10:35 p.m. via livestream for the latest weather updates. (Source: WOIO)

Weather snapshot:

Partly cloudy and windy Tuesday night

Increasing clouds and windy on Wednesday

Cold with lake snow Thursday

Drier air building in will break up the clouds tonight. It will remain windy.

Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by Wednesday morning.

A cold pattern will continue to set up for the next several days.

A secondary cold front will track through later Wednesday afternoon.

This will reinforce the colder air. We do expect lake effect snow to develop by Thursday morning.

Lake snow will be in the area along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland.

