Snow, wind and rain headed for Northeast Ohio this week

Join Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas at 10:35 p.m. via livestream for the latest weather updates. (Source: WOIO)

A major pattern change is about to happen for much of the country this week. It all begins with a major cold front that is forecast to cross our area Tuesday morning.

You can expect windy conditions for a while.

Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph Monday night. Showers will become likely from west to east tonight, and rain will be in the area for the drive Tuesday morning.

Rain will end by Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the day will feature windy weather and falling temperatures.

More wind on Wednesday. A secondary front later Wednesday afternoon could kick off some flurries. Lake effect snow will likely develop Wednesday night east of Cleveland.

Weather snapshot:

Very windy Monday tonight with showers developing

Windy with morning showers Tuesday

Colder and windy Wednesday

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.