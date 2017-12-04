Norwalk: Tesla moves and grooves to Christmas music in viral video

The Ward family in Norwalk had no idea their video of a Tesla moving and grooving to some Christmas music would go viral so quickly.

Carey Campbell Ward posted the video to her Facebook page on Nov. 28, and as of today, it has over 10 million views and nearly 25,000 shares.

Her husband Joshua Ward told Cleveland 19 that the car belongs to their neighbor's insurance agent.

The car's lights and turn signal's flash in time to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's hit "Wizards in Winter." Even the car's mirrors and butterfly doors move with the music.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.