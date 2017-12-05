WATCH LIVE: Former University of Akron student could get prison for drunken fatal stabbing in fast-food fight

A former University of Akron college student is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for fatally stabbing his roommate at their apartment after an alcohol-fueled argument about fast food.

Kendal Scheid, 23-years-old of Norwalk, could face up to 11 years in prison when he's sentenced for involuntary manslaughter charges.

WATCH LIVE HERE

Scheid pleaded guilty for the death of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher, of Newark.

Police say Scheid and Unternaher were drunk when they got into an argument about fast food they were eating at their off-campus apartment last December.

Scheid's attorney has called it an "unfortunate accident" and has said that Scheid had another roommate call 911 to get help after the stabbing.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.