Soldier from North Royalton killed in snowboarding crash in Colorado

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) - A snowboarder killed when he hit a tree at a Colorado ski area was a 23-year-old soldier from Ohio.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says Sgt. Collin J. Zak of North Royalton was found unresponsive Saturday morning on the expert-rated Mirage run at the Monarch Ski Area. Ski patrollers performed CPR, but Zak was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Zak was a rifleman who was stationed at Colorado's Fort Carson. Officials there say Zak had been in the Army for five years.

