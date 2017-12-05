Man fatally shot, found lying in roadway on Cleveland's east side

Police investigated a shooting early Tuesday morning on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. to Euclid Avenue near Green Road for a reports a man lying in the street.

According to Cleveland paramedics, the male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

A portion of Euclid Avenue was closed during the investigation. Police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape.

