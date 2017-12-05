Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous suspect who fired at Wooster police officers

Officers from several local law enforcement departments are searching for a man who shot at Wooster police officers and Wayne County Sheriff's deputies during a pursuit.

According to Wooster police, known fugitive James "Bubba" Schmidt was spotted around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Wooster Walmart on Burbank Road.

Officers went to apprehend Schmidt, but he fled in a car with a female subject when he spotted police.

During a high-speed pursuit through parts of Wayne County, Schmidt fired a weapon at the officers and hit several police vehicles.

The pursuit ended when Schmidt lost control of the vehicle and crashed in a field near Orrville. He fled from the vehicle and fired several more shots at the pursuing officers.

Wooster police say one officer did return fire, but Schmidt was able to escape. He then stole an SUV from a residential garage on McQuaid Road by crashing the car through the garage door.

No officers or citizens were seriously injured in this incident.

Police say Schmidt is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen driving a stolen 2006 GMC Envoy with license plate tags EKS 2816.

Schmidt should be considered armed and dangerous. Previous charges for Schmidt include:

assault

aggravated menacing

improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

carrying a concealed weapon

weapons under disability

resisting arrest

obstruction of official business

Wooster police say Schmidt will face additional charges, pending his arrest.

If anyone has information regarding Schmidt's location, contact the Wooster Police Department immediately.

This story will be updated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.