Former 'Access Hollywood' co-host Billy Bush opens up about President Trump video

Billy Bush, the former "Access Hollywood" and "Today" show personality appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday night.

He opened up about the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape that captured President Donald Trump talking about how fame has enabled him to grope and try to have sex with women.

President Trump said his behavior he described on the tape, which was a focal point during the 2016 presidential election, were never acted on and it was merely locker room talk.

Even more recently, President Trump said that was not his voice on the tape.

"That is your voice. I was there, you were there, that's your voice on the tape," Bush said during an address to the president on Monday night.

Bush published a piece recently for the New York Times discussing the tape and the claims that President Trump sexually assaulted more than a dozen women in the past.

"I can only imagine how it has reopened the wounds of the women who came forward with their stories about him, and did not receive enough attention," Bush said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.