Portion of Grovewood Avenue dedicated to Salvation Army shooting victim

Salvation Army Major Lurlene Johnson said the victim was wearing his uniform when he was killed. (Source Facebook)

The Cleveland City Council approved a resolution dedicating a portion of a Cleveland roadway in memory of Jared Plesec, the 21-year-old Salvation Army volunteer who was fatally shot Saturday morning.

The stretch of Grovewood Avenue between East 176th Street and East 177th Street in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood now honors Plesec.

Councilman Mike Ploensek sponsored the legislation that was approved at Monday night's council meeting.

Ploensek said he knew Jared personally and is upset with the events.

People who knew Plesec remembered him as a caring mentor.

"Jared meant the world to them. He for many of them was the person who guided them, the person who encouraged them, and the person who listened to them," said Major Lurlene Johnson of the Salvation Army.

Plesec was shot in the head while in uniform Saturday morning at the Euclid Beach Villa apartment complex.

It was a murder that ignited a string of violent crimes. Following the shooting, the alleged killer William Jones carjacked several vehicles across Northeast Ohio and shot a woman in Lakewood.

Jones, made his initial court appearance Monday morning. Jones has also been charged in connection. He is being held on $5 million bond.

