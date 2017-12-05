Man killed, second resident escapes fatal apartment fire on Cleveland's east side

A man has died after being rescued from a burning structure on Cleveland's east side early Tuesday morning.

According to Cleveland firefighters, the fire broke out around 7 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 3600 block of East 135th Street.

The 35-year-old victim was pulled from the apartment and taken to South Pointe Hospital in Warrensville Heights where he later died from his injuries. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

A resident in an attached apartment was able to escape without injury.

Firefighters say the high winds made the fire challenging to fight. They did not hear smoke alarms when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.