Entire school district closed, thousands in the dark due to mass - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Entire school district closed, thousands in the dark due to massive power outage

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Power outages in Ashtabula County. (Source: WOIO) Power outages in Ashtabula County. (Source: WOIO)
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Jefferson Area School District will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 5, due to a power outage.

According to First Energy 6,607 customers in Ashtabula County are affected.

UPDATE: POWER OUTAGES MAP

A utility pole caught fire sparking the massive outage, First Energy officials say.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly