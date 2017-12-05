Geauga County man guilty of possessing videos of children being raped

A Geauga County man is headed to prison after admitting to having videos of children being raped and sexually assaulted.

John S. Mobasseri, 39, of Novelty, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Mobasseri earlier this year had two USB storage devices, 14 computer disks and a computer that contained images of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Mobasseri received and distributed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between 2009 and 2017.

The files include titles such as "10Yo Preteen Raped (Incest).mpeg" and images such as children being blindfolded and sexually assaulted, as well as children being bound and masked while being sexually assaulted, according to court documents.

Sentencing is set for March 19.

