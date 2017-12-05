Police search for suspect who fatally shot man in Cleveland

Police are searching for the person responsible who shot and killed a man on the east side of Cleveland Monday night.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to East 112th Street and Kinsman Road around 11 p.m. Monday for a shooting.

Police found Tony Porter suffering from a gunshot wound.

Porter was taken to University Hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's family identified Porter and said he was a "loving father, brother, and great friend."

Police have not named or arrested any suspects at this time.

