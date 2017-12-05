Army, Navy produces short film about stealing Bill the goat before rivalry football game

The storied rivalry football game between the Army and Navy academies is this weekend and to kick the week off the West Point, U.S. Military Academy has produced and posted an extremely well done hype short film.

The series recently has been dominated by Navy winning all games from 2002 to 2015.

Last year the Army Black Knights won 21-17 breaking streak.

That pride of finally winning seems to have carried over into a 10 minutes movie quality with the backdrop of a secret mission.

Every year the goal for Army is to not only win the game but see if they can steal Navy's mascot Bill the goat.

The video was posted on Facebook on Monday and already has more than a million views.

