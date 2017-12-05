Google Maps offers POV perspective of Higbee's holiday decorations

If you can't make it into downtown Cleveland to check out this year's holiday decorations at the iconic Higbee Building, Google Maps has you covered.

A "street view" perspective is available on Google Maps, which shows each window display.

Take a look:

The windows feature a Grinch-themed arrangement, a "Christmas Story" window, and a Cleveland Browns display. The beautiful holiday lights in Public Square are even visible with the map setting.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.