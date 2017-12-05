Google Maps offers POV perspective of Higbee's holiday decoratio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Google Maps offers POV perspective of Higbee's holiday decorations

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Santa Claus in the Higbee window display. (Source: WOIO) Santa Claus in the Higbee window display. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

If you can't make it into downtown Cleveland to check out this year's holiday decorations at the iconic Higbee Building, Google Maps has you covered.

A "street view" perspective is available on Google Maps, which shows each window display.

Take a look:

The windows feature a Grinch-themed arrangement, a "Christmas Story" window, and a Cleveland Browns display. The beautiful holiday lights in Public Square are even visible with the map setting.

