Stark County woman gets special Christmas invitation after buying deputies dinner

A pair of Stark County sheriff’s deputies were treated to dinner last week by a woman standing in front of them in line.

The deputies thanked the woman, and began talking with her.

She explained to them she had just learned her 4-year-old son may have cancer, again.

The deputies said they were humbled that even though the woman has her own difficulties, she reached out to perform a kind deed.

The deputies thanked the woman, and they all went on their way.

Unfortunately, they did not get the woman’s name.

Thanks to social media, and a selfie posting, they were able to track her down.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier has extended an invitation to the woman's entire family -- which also includes a 6-year-old girl -- to participate in this year's Shop with a Sheriff event on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The family has accepted and will be partnered with the deputies the woman bought dinner for that night.

