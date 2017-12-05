Akron man arrested for kidnapping and raping a woman

A 29-year-old man is now behind bars, after deputies say he kidnapped a woman off the street, drove her to a house in Coventry Township and raped her.

Summit County Sheriff deputies say Wayne Andrews grabbed the woman in the Highland Square area in Akron after she left a business around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 22.

After being attacked at the Coventry Township home, the woman lost consciousness. She tells deputies she woke up a short time later and was able to flee the house and get help.

Andrews was arrested in Nov. 30. The Akron man is charged with rape and kidnapping.

The victim did receive medical treatment for a head injury.

Deputies say Andrews did not know the victim.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Summit County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 330-643-5404.

