Police: Man found in dumpster committed suicide

A man found dead in a dumpster in Ravenna Friday, Dec. 1, took his own life police say.

Ravenna police were notified by the Lordstown Police Department that a dead body was found in a roll off type dumpster at the Lafarge Corporation's landfill, 6209 Palmyra Rd, Lordstown last Friday.

The dumpster had been placed at the old General Electric Plant on Oct. 26, for the purposes of construction debris collection and disposal and the driver of the refuse company said that was his only stop.

Once the body was removed from the dumpster, it was taken to the morgue in Trumbull County. An autopsy was completed on Dec. 4 and his death was ruled a suicide by the Trumbull County Coroner.

The victim was later identified as 45-year-old Raymond Williamson of Tallmadge.

Anyone with additional information about his incident is encouraged to contact Lordstown police at 330-824-2545 or Ravenna police at 330-296-6486.

