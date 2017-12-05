11-year-old Stark County boy named Ohio's only Scholastic Kid Reporter

Out of 400 kids across the country, Nolan Pastore, who attends Lake Elementary School in Stark County, was picked to be a reporter for the Scholastic Kids Press Corps created by the Scholastic Publishing Corporation.

He's one of only 44 kids around the world who are Scholastic Kid Reporters.

"I had to write an article as an application process, and I also had to write why I was a good choice for a kid reporter, and I had to write a few ideas. If I was chosen to be a kid reporter, what would I write about, and I had a few ideas," said Nolan.

Nolan got the gig, and since he started reporting this summer, Nolan's turned those ideas into print, interviewing the senior pilot of the Goodyear Blimp. He's gone behind the scenes on the production of "Mamma Mia" on board a cruise ship for a story, and he also interviewed YMCA Teen Leaders at the Lake Township FISH Pantry.

His favorite story so far?

"Probably the story I wrote about Steve Baity. He is a chef. He has been on the Food Network multiple times. He grew up in this area. He was inspired by a teacher to become a chef, and now he is very good at it," added Nolan.

Nolan's parents, of course, couldn't be prouder.

"It's fun for him because he has to chase the story a lot of times, and that is a good experience to learn too," said Jeff Pastore, Nolan's Dad.

While we had Nolan in studio at Cleveland 19, we asked him if he might want to be a TV news reporter someday,

"Ohhh TV would be awesome!" said Nolan.

Click here to read stories from Nolan's Kid Reporter's Notebook.

