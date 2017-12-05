Secret Netflix hacks and codes you probably didn't know about

Millions of people are subscribed to the online steaming service Netflix but do you know about the little know secrets and hacks?

The narrator enters stage left

Maybe on your holiday road trip this Christmas the kids in the backseat want to watch Star Wars: Rogue One.

The driver can hear the lightsaber battle but doesn't know what the heck is going on. (Remember watching a movie in front seat is illegal in most states)

If only there was a narrator describing certain scenes.

Well there is and it's called "audio description."

"Audio description is an optional narration that describes what is happening on-screen, including physical actions, facial expressions, costumes, settings and scene changes," the Netflix help site explains.

To access this hack, simply choose audio description the same way you would if you were going to turn on or off subtitles.

According to Netflix audio description is available on all of it's original programming and few of the newer movies released.

To find the list click here once signed into your Netflix account.

Super Specific Secret Search Codes

Netflix is trying to help people who have a super specific genre they want to look up.

For example maybe you're really into New Zealand movies, or tearjerkers, or social issue dramas, or even steamy sci-fi and fantasy.

There are secret codes for each of those to make the search easier.

Once you are logged into your account you can look up all the secret codes here.

When preforming your search input those codes by going to:

http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER

You will then replace "INSERTNUMBER" with the code for your genre.

