New iPhone safety feature could save your life in an emergency

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Apple has added a new feature that makes calling for help quicker and quieter.
For iPhone 7 and older phones, press the power button on the side of the phone five times quickly.
If you have an iPhone 8 or newer, press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons.
A screen will come up with three emergency options.
First, you can power off your phone quickly.
The second option is for first responders or medical professionals if you are unable to communicate.
By swiping on the "Medical ID" your emergency contacts comes up including their phone numbers and your relationship with them.
You can also choose to include items like your date of birth, height, weight, even blood type.
The third option is to swipe the "Emergency SOS" tab and the phone will automatically dial the local 911.
When you end the call to 911, the phone then kicks into "Auto call."
A countdown will begin and an alarm will sound. At the end of the 10 second countdown, all of your listed emergency contacts will receive a text message with your exact location.
If you turn off "Auto Call" you call still place the call to 911, it simply won't notify contacts at the end of the call.
For all the setting and how to activate "Auto Call" click here.
Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
Billy Bush, the former "Access Hollywood" and "Today" show personality appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday night.More >>
Billy Bush, the former "Access Hollywood" and "Today" show personality appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Monday night.More >>
The U.S. Postal Service will deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail this holiday season, including 850 million packages.More >>
The U.S. Postal Service will deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail this holiday season, including 850 million packages.More >>
Since the 1960s, dozens of manufacturing plants have shut down in Northeast Ohio. The factories that remain, like Jergens Inc. in Cleveland, are adapting with the times and seeing a comeback.More >>
Since the 1960s, dozens of manufacturing plants have shut down in Northeast Ohio. The factories that remain, like Jergens Inc. in Cleveland, are adapting with the times and seeing a comeback.More >>
Do you know of an event that we don't have? Send us your holiday event.More >>
Do you know of an event that we don't have? Send us your holiday event.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>