New iPhone safety feature could save your life in an emergency

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Apple has added a new feature that makes calling for help quicker and quieter.

For iPhone 7 and older phones, press the power button on the side of the phone five times quickly.

If you have an iPhone 8 or newer, press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons.

A screen will come up with three emergency options.

First, you can power off your phone quickly.

The second option is for first responders or medical professionals if you are unable to communicate.

By swiping on the "Medical ID" your emergency contacts comes up including their phone numbers and your relationship with them.

You can also choose to include items like your date of birth, height, weight, even blood type.

The third option is to swipe the "Emergency SOS" tab and the phone will automatically dial the local 911.

When you end the call to 911, the phone then kicks into "Auto call."

A countdown will begin and an alarm will sound. At the end of the 10 second countdown, all of your listed emergency contacts will receive a text message with your exact location.

If you turn off "Auto Call" you call still place the call to 911, it simply won't notify contacts at the end of the call.

For all the setting and how to activate "Auto Call" click here.

