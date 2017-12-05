Bill legalizing fantasy sports passed in Ohio

Ohio has become the 18th state in the country to pass legislation making fantasy sports legal.

The debate has been raging for years whether sites like DraftKings and FanDuel constitute gambling because players are putting money on the line to compete against other players with the sites taking entry fees.

The Ohio Legislature has just passed House Bill 132 (HB132) Tuesday 86-3, which not only legalizes fantasy sports but also gives regulating control and oversight to the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

The bill was approved by the House in May 25-4.

HB132 is now headed for Gov. John Kasich's desk for his signature to make it law.

The legislation requires players be older than 18.

Going forward any company that has fantasy players in the state of Ohio must apply for a license through the Casino Commission and the State.

The license will cost $10,000 a year and can be obtained for a three-year period for the cost of $30,000.

All licensing fees will go to the Ohio Casino Control Commission fund.

The law in Ohio does state that no fantasy games can be centered around horse racing, high school, college, university or youth sports leagues.

