Cleveland LGBT advocates react to Supreme Court wedding cake discrimination case

Hairstylists, jewelers, chefs, florists, invitation designers and makeup artists were all part of the discussion at the Supreme Court as the justices took up the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Ryan Clopton-Zymler says this is about more than just cake.

"Businesses can decide what they should sell but they certainly shouldn't be able to decide who they can sell to," he said.

The Community Relations Manager for LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland says all eyes are on the Supreme Court, after Colorado baker Jack Phillips turned down a gay couple's request for a custom cake to celebrate their 2012 wedding because of his religious beliefs.

Supporters on both sides of the issue camped out before today's proceedings.

Clopton-Zymler says this case could open doors for legislators to create laws in states all over the U.S.

Colorado has comprehensive non-discrimination laws that include sexual orientation and gender identity, the state of Ohio does not have that at the state level.

"We need for Ohio to make some moves in terms of making fully comprehensive non-discrimination laws that we just don't have right now," he said.

He believes if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the couple, the decision could be hopeful in many ways.

"Business owners are still able to express their religion but if you open to the public, then you are open to the public and you cannot use those religious beliefs to discriminate against someone, to be hateful to someone or to decide that that person is not worthy of your business," said Clopton-Zymler.

