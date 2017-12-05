Akron historic landmark trims trees, adds millions of lights for 'Deck the Hall'

Deck the Hall is open at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens.

The hall is decked at Stan Hywet.

The 102-year-old manor house, complete with 65 rooms -- 22 decorated for Christmas -- includes multiple trees, tons of garland and themed decor.

They've also decorated the courtyard, conservatory, and set up a light show called Dazzle.

There's gingerbread, hot cocoa and Santa Claus there, too, to make your holiday experience even better.

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens was originally owned by F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of Goodyear Tire and Rubber. He lived there with his wife and six children.

The family moved in just a few days before Christmas in 1915. That first holiday, they hosted more than 40 people for dinner, a trend that grew as their children married and had families of their own.

Today, the estate is a National Historic Landmark, open to the public. For years, they've been decking the hall, and this year, they say the Christmas decor is more "over the top" than ever before.

"Every room is very different, it's very unique, it's very special," said Gailmarie K. Fort, VP of Outreach and Communications.

She says visiting the manor for Christmas has become a holiday tradition for many families in Akron.

"We have noticed that over the last eight years. Not that long ago, we were hosting about 13,000 and now we're up to 35,000," Fort said.

Curator Julie Frey says the work begins decorating inside the manor back in March. She says soon after they take down this year's decor in early 2018, work begins for the next big display.

"I think there are definitely quirks with decorating a historic home, because we don't want to disrupt the historic integrity of the building," she said. "We're not putting nails in walls or hooks. we're trying not to use tape or adhesives, and so sometimes we have to get pretty creative with fishing lines and leaning things against different furniture and things."

For information about hours and admission, you can visit Stan Hywet Hall's website here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.