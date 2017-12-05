Fugitive wanted for attempted homicide captured on Cleveland's west side

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked down and arrested Steven Riddle Tuesday.

Riddle, 26, was wanted on attempted homicide charges by the Brookpark Police Department.

He was captured and arrested near West 50th Street and Memphis Avenue in Cleveland.

He was considered armed and dangerous, and money was offered in exchange for information of his whereabouts.

His arrest was set into motion due to a tip provided to the task force.

