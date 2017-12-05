South Euclid K9 diagnosed with cancer

K9 Oktane's handler announced today that his beloved partner has been diagnosed with cancer.

In an emotional post on the South Euclid Police Department's Facebook Page, Officer Dustin Smoot said that K9 Oktane will be retiring from the police department and will spend the rest of his life at home being a "normal" dog.

"This I'm sure will include tormenting his older K9 brother, and playing with his younger, human, brother and sister, eagerly awaiting them to sneak him some table food," Officer Smoot said in the post.

Oktane's prognosis is 6-12 months. Officer Smoot thanked the veterinarians who found the tumor, performed the surgery and took care of K9 Oktane.

"I know this is not easy news to take in, and it surely isn't what I expected in 2013 when I brought Oktane home, or last Tuesday when I took him for his appointment with VCA. However, I know God has a plan, and while it can be difficult to understand His plan, I know that His plan is perfect in all ways. Thank you again for your love, support, and prayers," Smoot said.

