Lakewood man pleads guilty to raping child he babysat, receives 28 years in prison

Thomas Gilman pleaded guilty to raping an 8-year-old boy Tuesday and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Gilman, 21, was charged with several counts of rape and dissemination of material harmful to juveniles.

Gilman will serve his sentence at Lorain County Correctional Institution.

Upon release, the convicted child rapist will have to register as a Tier III sexual offender, and will serve five years probation.

His trial was scheduled to begin tomorrow, but the proceedings were canceled following Gilman's admission of guilt.

According to court records, the child's teenage brother stumbled upon Gilman molesting the child on June 28.

The victim called the alleged abuse "disgusting and weird," stating Gilman pulled a winter hat over his face and told him they were playing games.

Members of the Fairview Park Police Department worked on the case and notified Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services.

A number of forensic interviews were conducted by DCFS.

