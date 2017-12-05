North Ridgeville police searching for Christmas light-cutting vandal

Dazzling displays of Christmas lights shine bright red and green on nearly every street this time of year.

"It just makes things more cheerful around here," said Sharon Sheehan.

Sheehan loves putting up Christmas lights. She said it's a family tradition.

"We just like to contribute to the community and making everything more cheerful and putting out lights. It's fun to do every year. I've done it since I was little," said Sheehan.

It seems someone is trying to steal some of that Christmas cheer in North Ridgeville.

Police said they've gotten complaints citywide about someone cutting Christmas lights at night.

Sheehan said it happened to her home Sunday.

"We came home one night and only half of them were working, so we came over and we looked and we saw it was cut. We, upsettingly, weren't surprised," she said.

Sheehan said they've had this happen three years in a row.

"Same lights every year and we keep putting them out in hopes that they won't do it again, but it's sad that you might have to put up cameras for Christmas lights for someone who's doing this," she said.

The light vandal won't stop Sheehan from celebrating.

She's bought new decorations every year and hopes her community doesn't get discouraged either.

"They put a lot of time and effort into what they do, so I don't want them to start to think: 'Oh, well, why waste my money?' You know, so I just want people to stop," Sheehan said.

Sheehan said her family reported the cut lights to police.

Officers said they'd up patrols in the neighborhood.

Police said the incidents seem to be happening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

So far, they've had reports in Hazelwood Run, Sicily, Bainbridge, Ridgeview, Meadow Lakes and Avalon, and police said there could be more areas that have been hit.

If you know or see anything, call North Ridgeville police at 440-327-2191.

