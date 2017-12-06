Increase in gas station thefts prompts warning from police

Gas station thefts are becoming more common across the country and in Northeast Ohio. Just recently, two purses were snatched from vehicles in two separate crimes in South Euclid.

The suspects, who police refer to as "sliders," slip up to the vehicle unnoticed and steal purses or other valuables while the victim is pumping gas or paying inside.

The National Crime Prevention Council offers several suggestions that could help becoming a victim to "sliders":

Pick stations that are well-lit and have video surveillance cameras at the pump.

Always remove your keys and lock the doors while you are pumping gas.

Keep valuables out of plain view in your vehicle and lock the doors even if you are going inside for a moment.

Pay attention to your surroundings.

Don’t let your cell phone distract you.

