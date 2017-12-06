LeBron challenges St. Vincent-St. Mary, Stow-Munroe Falls students before Wingfoots Classic (watch)

The Wingfoots Classic basketball tournament usually highlights the best high school athletes in the Akron area, but LeBron James is making sure all of the students from his alma mater and Stow-Munroe Falls are involved.

"This year, it requires more than just the players," LeBron said in a video posted on Facebook. "Now, I need the entire student body to be a part of it this year."

The LeBron James Family Foundation and Goodyear partnered to offer a $1,000 gift card to both St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and Stow-Munroe Falls High School so that students and faculty can decorate their respective schools with spirit decor.

The schools have until Dec. 15 to deck out the hallways and classrooms. Judges from Goodyear will decide which school is "more driven."

The next day, schools will collect hats, gloves, and sock donations, which will be given to kids in LeBron's I Promise program.

Our donation boxes for the LBJFF Challenge are put together. Thanks to Matt Aloisi and UPS for the donation. #moredriven pic.twitter.com/lNGkgbh7Me — SMFSports (@SMFSports) December 5, 2017

All of the spirit and charitable events lead up to the Dec. 17 tournament at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The two teams will sport a special Wingfoot tribute jersey designed specifically for the tournament.

"St. Vincent-St. Mary, don't let me down. You guys know it's always Irish pride, baby," LeBron said about the competition. "Stow Bulldogs, let's see what you all got."

