Cleveland Indians to expand fan safety netting at Progressive Field

The nets will now extend down the third-base and first-base lines (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Indians announced that they will be extending the safety netting at Progressive Field to the far ends of each dugout for the 2018 season.

"We remain committed to delivering the best experience for our fans at Progressive Field," said Jim Folk, Indians Vice President of Ballpark Operations. "Safety is our No. 1 priority and these measures should balance that commitment to safety with the interactive nature of our game, something we know is also important to our fans."

The extension will now cover down the third-base line to Section 164 and down the first-base line to Section 140.

In September, a fan was hit in the face by a ball at New York's Yankee Stadium. The fan required surgery to repair facial damage.

The incident reignited the debate about ballpark safety and whether stadiums should do more to protect their fans.

While safety is a priority, the team will also use technology to minimize cutting into the live game experience on field.

