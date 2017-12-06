LeBron James, D-Wade, JR Smith take in a Garfield Heights basketball game on their night off

Before taking the court against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James, JR Smith and Dwyane Wade drove across town to watch another basketball game.

A post shared by jamesfamilyforever (@jamesfamilyforever) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

In a surprise visit to Garfield Heights High School, the NBA stars stopped by to watch the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs take on the Shaw Cardinals and they were not disappointed.

It was a blowout, Garfield Heights beat Shaw 102-57.

Coach J @sonnyjohnson32 & @HWBBall15 gettin some love from LeBron @KingJames and DWade @DwyaneWade! #LeBron #DWade and @TheRealJRSmith took in the GARFIELD HTS Vs Shaw game in Garfield Hts 2nite! The squad & staff were honored to play in front of some of the best ever ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/b2vuHonMNQ — Sky High Training (@SkyHighCLEVE) December 6, 2017

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

Also in the building catching some hoops, LeBron's little princess Zuri and his wife Savannah.

The Cavs, who are on a 12 game win streak, go back to work at the Q tonight.

They take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.