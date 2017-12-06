LeBron James, D-Wade, JR Smith take in a Garfield Heights basket - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James, D-Wade, JR Smith take in a Garfield Heights basketball game on their night off

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
LeBron, D-Wade, JR Swish at Garfield Heights basketball game. (Source: Theodore Turner Facebook page) LeBron, D-Wade, JR Swish at Garfield Heights basketball game. (Source: Theodore Turner Facebook page)
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Before taking the court against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James, JR Smith and Dwyane Wade drove across town to watch another basketball game.

In a surprise visit to Garfield Heights High School, the NBA stars stopped by to watch the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs take on the Shaw Cardinals and they were not disappointed.

It was a blowout, Garfield Heights beat Shaw 102-57.

Also in the building catching some hoops, LeBron's little princess Zuri and his wife Savannah. 

The Cavs, who are on a 12 game win streak, go back to work at the Q tonight. 

They take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m.

